Victor Boniface has continued to impress for Bayer Leverkusen, and legendary Jay Jay Okocha feels proud of his compatriot

The Nigerian international was on the scoresheet in their 4-3 win over Wolfsburg, and Okocha was asked about his impression of the striker

Okocha also made his mark in the German topflight, as his exploits earned him the position of a Bundesliga ambassador

Nigerian football legend Jay Jay Okocha seemed to have given a perfect response when asked about his impression of Victor Boniface.

Okocha, now a Bundesliga ambassador, played in the German topflight during his active days as he featured for Borussia Neunkirchen and Eintracht Frankfurt in the 90s.

The mercurial midfielder left an indelible footprint in German football, especially for his iconic goal against Karlsruher SC.

Jay Jay Okocha seems impressed with what Victor Boniface is doing in the Bundesliga. Photo: Alex Grimm.

Source: Getty Images

Jay Jay navigated past several defenders before slotting the ball past the legendary Oliver Kahn in goal.

He left Frankfurt in 1996 to join Turkish giants Fenerbahce, having already made his mark in the Bundesliga where he was appointed the league's ambassador.

As compatriot Victor Boniface continues to score goals in the German topflight, Okocha was asked about his impression of the Bayer Leverkusen forward.

Boniface is known for his drama on and off the pitch as he uniquely celebrates his goals.

Soccernet reports that the 23-year-old is also famous for jokes on social media, where he shares cryptic posts and trolls to entertain his followers.

When asked about his impression of Boniface, the legendary Okocha responded perfectly, raising two fingers to mimic the striker's goal celebration.

The 51-year-old was seen smiling as he relived Boniface's goal celebration.

Boniface on Chelsea's radar

Legit.ng earlier reported that English Premier League club Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to monitor the progress and performance of the impressive forward.

Since Todd Boehly and his consortium took over in May 2022, Chelsea has seemingly shifted its transfer policy toward acquiring young talent, making Boniface a perfect fit.

Despite his relatively young age, the Bayer Leverkusen star boasts a wealth of experience across European football, which serves as an added advantage for the forward.

Source: Legit.ng