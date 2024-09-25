Premier League clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface over a move

Sources close to the player have now denied there was any contact and links to high-spending London club Chelsea

The Super Eagles forward turned down Premier League moves last summer and stayed with the German champions

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is reportedly in talks with Premier League clubs over a potential transfer, but sources close to the player have dismissed the reports.

Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen win the German domestic treble last season, including their first-ever Bundesliga titles, displacing perennial winners Bayern Munich.

Victor Boniface celebrates with Jeremie Frimpong after scoring a late winner for Bayer Leverkusen against Wolfsburg. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

He had offers from Europe to leave the club, including from Premier League club West Ham, but decided against the moves to continue his career at the Bay Arena.

Boniface not in talks with Chelsea

According to Transfer News Live, Chelsea have identified Boniface as a potential target next summer after failing to land compatriot Victor Osimhen last month.

The former Royal Union Saint-Gilloise star fits the profile of a young and brilliant player, which the London club have been signing since the Todd Boehly-led consortium took over as owners.

However, according to All Nigeria Soccer, sources close to the player have dismissed the reports that he is in contact with any club over a move away from the German champions.

The forward is focused on Leverkusen and wants to help the Xabi Alonso-led team retain their title and compete in the UEFA Champions League.

In his Champions League debut, he auditioned himself with a fake shot pass to set up the third goal, reminiscent of Arsenal legend Thierry Henry's technique.

Leverkusen beat Dutch club Feyenoord 4-0 and even though he did not score, he further announced himself to the rest of Europe.

Xabi Alonso praises Boniface

Legit.ng reported that Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso praises Victor Boniface for how he managed his holiday to regain fitness and maintain shape ahead of the new season.

The Super Eagles striker turned down multiple offers, including those from the Premier League, as Die Werkself braced for the defence of their Bundesliga title this season.

