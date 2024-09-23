Victor Osimhen could be on the move away from Galatasaray as early as the winter transfer window

He joined the Turkish champions after seeing his proposed deadline-day move to Chelsea collapsed

A Serie A giant has expressed interest ahead of a possible January transfer move away from Turkey

Victor Osimhen could be on his way out of Turkey as early as January, with top European clubs still showing interest despite leaving Napoli on a season-long loan.

Osimhen's proposed summer transfer deadline day move to Chelsea failed after both parties failed to strike a personal terms agreement, and he joined Galatasaray.

Victor Osimhen in action for Galatasaray in the 3-1 win over Napoli. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli were other options in the summer, but Napoli botched both moves due to excessive demands.

According to Team Talk, the striker could leave Galatasaray and join any of the 10 top European clubs listed in his break clause during the agreement for his loan move.

The clubs include teams in the Premier League, La Liga, as well as Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, who attempted to sign him in the summer.

Juventus interested in Osimhen

Even though no Italian club was listed in the break clause because Napoli would be unwilling to sell the Nigerian to a rival club, a club has shown interest ahead of the January window.

According to Ria via Fanatik, Juventus are plotting a move for the Super Eagles star in January, with Thiago Motta ready to bolster his attacks as Dusan Vlahovic continues to misfire.

The 36-time Italian champions would have to pay £63 million, which is the new release clause inserted into a contract extension the striker signed before heading out on loan.

Premier League side Chelsea are reportedly unrelenting in their efforts to sign the Nigerian and are already in contact over a possible pre-agreement before the winter window opens.

Ibrahimovic tight-lipped over Osimhen rumours

Legit.ng reported that AC Milan chief Zlatan Ibrahimovic remained tight-lipped when asked about the club's rumoured interest in Osimhen in the summer.

Reports from the Italian media suggested that Milan sent a loan proposal to Napoli, which was rejected, and the player also did not want to leave on loan.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng