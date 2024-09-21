Nicolas Jackson scored a quick-fire brace for Enzo Maresca's Chelsea against East London side, West Ham United

The highly criticised Senegalese forward would provide an assist in addition to his brace in the Premier League fixture

Former Nigier midifleder, John Mikel Obi, has subtly apologised to the Chelsea attacker following his brace against West Ham

Nicolas Jackson silenced his critics with a stellar performance for Chelsea in their Premier League clash against West Ham.

The Senegalese forward, who has faced widespread criticism, including from former Nigeria midfielder John Obi Mikel, opened the scoring with a brilliant finish in the fourth minute after receiving a well-timed pass from Jadon Sancho.

Nicolas Jackson celebrates during the Premier League match between West Ham United FC and Chelsea FC at London Stadium on September 21, 2024. Image: Chris Lee.

Source: Getty Images

The former Villarreal attacker went on to complete his brace with an even more impressive finish from a perfectly threaded-through ball by Moises Caicedo.

To cap off what would be a standout lunchtime performance, Jackson provided a brilliant assist in the second half for teammate Cole Palmer.

In the aftermath of this emphatic display, many of Jackson’s critics have retracted their harsh assessments, including Mikel Obi.

The former Nigerian international, who had often been critical of the forward on his Obi One Podcast, was subtly more complimentary following Jackson’s dominant performance.

Mikel subtly praises Jackson

Through the social media handle of his podcast, the former Nigerian team captain shared a photo of Jackson celebrating, accompanied by clapping and mouth-sealed emojis.

The retired midfielder later made another post, remarking that if Jackson continues to perform as he did against West Ham, he will rarely face criticism.

Jackson has been in excellent form since the start of the new season. According to data courtesy of FotMob, the 23-year-old has contributed to six goals in seven appearances so far this campaign.

Mikel aims dig at Nicolas Jackson

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Mikel Obi advised Enzo Maresca to explore other Chelsea attackers in the number nine position as Jackson remains unreliable.

The club legend, who was insulted by the Senegalese forward weeks ago, remains adamant that he is not clinical enough to lead Chelsea back to the glory days.

Swirling reports have continued to be linked with several centre forwards, as the possibility of replacing Jackson in the summer continues to increase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng