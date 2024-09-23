Galatasaray secured a crucial victory in the intercontinental derby against Turkish Super Lig opponent Fenerbahce

Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen provided a sublime assist to ensure victory for coach Okan Buruk's side in the crunch encounter

The marquee forward took time to celebrate the derby victory with a lantern cry dance alongside his teammates

Victor Osimhen is thriving in Istanbul following his transfer to Galatasaray from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward continued his impressive form with another assist in the crucial intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce.

The 25-year-old skillfully chested down a cross for teammate Dries Mertens, who finished from close range, contributing to Galatasaray's commanding 3-0 victory over José Mourinho's side, which propelled them to the top of the Super Lig standings.

Victor Osimhen celebrates during the Turkish Super Lig match between Fenerbahce and Galatasaray at Ulker Stadium on September 21, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

In the aftermath of the match, Osimhen celebrated the win with his teammates, captured dancing and sharing joyful moments together.

While his celebratory mood was understandable, it was the unique style of his dance that caught the attention of many fans.

Osimhen performs unique celebration

In a video shared on social media by Forza Cimbom, the 25-year-old was seen performing a dance dubbed as the the ‘Lantern Cry’ dance.

This dance, which seems to serve as a subtle taunt to their league rivals, has sparked a variety of reactions from fans online.

Despite his vibrant celebrations, the Nigerian forward is still searching for his first goal with his new club.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, he will be eager to open his account for the Yellow and Reds in their upcoming UEFA Europa League opener against PAOK Thessaloniki.

Osimhen joined Galatasaray on loan from Italian Serie A side, Napoli, following a lengthy transfer saga.

The forward is expected to complete another transfer in the next summer window following the conclusion of his loan stint at the Turkish Super Lig outfit.

Fenerbahce chief trolls Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed how Fenerbahce vice president, Acun Ilıcalı, trolled Osimhen following his side’s defeat against Galatasaray.

Ilıcalı compared the forward to Youssef En-Nesyri, who was largely ineffective during the encounter for Fenerbahce.

Osimhen provided an assist for Mertens, who skillfully finished past Dominik Livaković to double his side’s lead in the crucial intercontinental derby.

