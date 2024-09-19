Atalanta are set to host Arsenal in their first fixture of the revamped 2024/25 UEFA Champions League clash

Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman, has largely dominated the headlines in the lead-up to the crunch fixture between both teams

An Arsenal legend has made a bold prediction about the Nigerian forward ahead of the fixture slated for the Gewiss Stadium

Ademola Lookman is firmly in the spotlight ahead of Atalanta's UEFA Champions League opener against Arsenal.

The Nigerian forward, who has been in exceptional form since the start of last season, is widely expected to play a pivotal role in the highly anticipated clash.

The 26-year-old has developed a knack for delivering in crucial moments for Gian Piero Gasperini’s side, a trait he showcased prominently in last season's UEFA Europa League final.

Ademola Lookman during the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Atalanta BC at National Stadium on August 14, 2024. Image: Mateusz Slodkowski.

Source: Getty Images

As the showdown at the Gewiss Stadium approaches, former Arsenal striker, Ian Wright, has made a bold prediction about the future of the standout Nigerian star.

Arsenal icon speaks on Lookman

Speaking on his Wrighty's House podcast, the 60-year-old heaped praise on Lookman, highlighting the Nigerian's recent form.

"Oh gosh, did you see his first assist? The way he just flicked it—so good," Wright marveled.

"It’s really beautiful football, I’m so happy for him. But yeah, he worries me."

The Arsenal legend also touched on Lookman’s future prospects, given his remarkable performances.

“His journey, from where he’s started to what he’s doing now, you can definitely see a big move coming,” Wright continued. “I’d love for him to stay at Atalanta—he’s been brilliant there. From Charlton all the way to this point, it’s an incredible rise.

"Still, you get the sense that Atalanta may not be his final destination, as great as it's been for him. And it’s not disrespectful, but he’s playing at a level now where you understand why clubs would say, ‘Yeah, I could use him.’"

Lookman, currently enjoying what many regard as the best spell of his career, was recently nominated for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award.

According to data from SoarSuperEagles, he is now the eighth Nigerian player to make France Football's shortlist.

Lookman tops Salah on unique list

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Ademola Lookman has moved past Mohamed Salah on a unique football list.

The Atalanta forward became the African player with the most non-penalty goal involvements in 2024. The forward is poised to claim the prize for the 2024 African Player of the Year.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng