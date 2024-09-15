Ademola Lookman has scored his first goal of the 2024-2025 Serie A season as he continues with his fine form for Atalanta

The Nigerian international was on the scoresheet as the Nerazzurri defeated Fiorentina on Sunday afternoon

Lookman struck in first-half stoppage time to win it for his side as Atalanta secured a 3-2 victory at home

Adeloma Lookman proved too hot for Fiorentina defence as the Nigerian international scored a sublime goal in Atalanta's 3-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

The Nigerian international scored his side's third goal, helping the home side claim all three points from the Serie A fixture.

It is his first goal of the season, which highlights why he was the only African player nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Ademola Lookman scored a goal and registered an assist as Atalanta defeat Fiorentina. Photo: Giacomo Cosua.

Goal feast in first half

However, it was Fiorentina that opened the scoring after Martínez Quarta struck in the 15th minute to silence the Gewiss Stadium stadium in Bergamo City, Scores 24 reports.

Barely six minutes later, Mateo Retegui restored parity for the hosts after he tucked home Lookman's pass.

Atalanta went behind for the second time in the 31st minute after Moise Kean restored the lead for the visitors.

On the stroke of half-time, Charles De Ketelaere drew his side level, and a minute later, Lookman stuck to send the entire stands into the wilds.

The Nigerian international received the pass on the edge of the area and then navigated his way, beating a couple of defenders before unleashing a low shot to make it 3-2.

Despite the feast of goals in the first half, both teams were more tactical in their approach in the second 45 minutes.

There were a couple of chances, however Atalanta had completed the job right in the end of the first half as there were no further goals.

Benin legend hails Ademola Lookman

Legit.ng earlier reported that Benin Republic legend Razak Omotoyossi congratulated Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian international was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Lookman is having a stellar year as he was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as runners-up.

The 26-year-old netted three goals at the tournament, scoring a brace in Nigeria's 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the second round.

