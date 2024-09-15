Benin Republic Legend Sends Message to Ballon d’Or Nominee Ademola Lookman

Ademola Lookman is the only African on the shortlist for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, headlining his impact on club and country

The Super Eagles forward netted three goals at the 2023 AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast, helping Nigeria to finish as runners-up

Benin legend Razak Omotoyossi has applauded the 26-year-old, saying his impact is making a difference for club and country

Benin Republic legend Razak Omotoyossi has congratulated Ademola Lookman after the Nigerian international was nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or.

Lookman is having a stellar year as he was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as runners-up.

The 26-year-old netted three goals at the tournament, scoring a brace in Nigeria's 2-0 victory over Cameroon in the second round.

Source: Getty Images

He also netted the only goal of the quarterfinal against Angola when he latched onto Moses Simon's pass to fire into the net.

Lookman was the star man for Atalanta in the Europa League final, as per talkSPORT.

He scored a hat-trick in their 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen, as the Italian club won the continental title for the first time in its history.

The former Everton of England star scored 17 goals in 45 matches in all competitions for Atalanta last season.

He also netted a brace in Nigeria's 3-0 win over Benin Republic in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Uyo.

Benin legend Razak Omotoyossi believes Lookman deserves a place in the Ballon d'Or shortlist. He urged the player never to relent.

Omotoyossi told Legit.ng:

"He should continue with the way he has been playing. He has been nominated (for the Ballon d'Or). It is something he has really worked hard for.

"I mean, he's known for the ability and should just continue like that because he's really doing very well.

"As you can see, his impact is reflected in the Super Eagles and on his teammates."

