Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen recently completed a loan transfer from Italian Serie A outfit Napoli to Turkish club Galatasaray

The combative attacker completed his first training session under the supervision of manager Okan Buruk, following his return from the international window

A report detailing what his Galatasaray teammates have said about him following his first training session has surfaced

Victor Osimhen is settling into his new environment at Galatasaray following his recent transfer.

The Nigerian forward joined the Turkish club after a move to either the Premier League or the Saudi Professional League did not materialise.

Several clubs, including Chelsea and Al Ahli, showed strong interest in signing him. However, no agreement was reached, as Napoli reportedly held out for high demands for the player.

In an unexpected turn of events, Osimhen has completed a loan move to Galatasaray, which, according to Corriere dello Sport, is a dry loan with no obligation for a permanent purchase.

Since arriving, Osimhen seems to have embraced his new environment and is enjoying life with his new teammates.

Following his first training session with the Yellow and Red, a report has emerged detailing the positive feedback from his new teammates.

What Osimhen's teammates said about him

According to a report from Turkish football expert, Mehmet Ozcan, players at the Istanbul club are very impressed with the Nigerian forward.

Following his first training session on Thursday, September 12, many of his new teammates expressed admiration for his combative and unstoppable nature.

"Whatever was said about Ribery, the same things are being said about Osimhen. He has been incredible in training. The players have said to each other, This man is unbeatable,” Ozcan noted.

Osimhen has consistently demonstrated his combative style, earning praise as a tireless worker, a quality he showcased during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The talismanic forward is expected to make his debut with his new club in their home Super Lig fixture against, Rizespor.

Osimhen gives details of Galatasaray transfer

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Osimhen has shared details of his signing with Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old recently completed a transfer to the Istanbul club from Napoli.

Osimhen took to social media to share footage from his signing with the Turkish giants.

