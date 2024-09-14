German heavyweights Bayern Munich have the highest wage bill in Europe’s top five leagues

Champions League holders Real Madrid have the second highest after signing Kylian Mbappe

Oil-backed Manchester City is the Premier League club with the highest salary paid per annum

Football is one of the most lucrative professions in the world, with footballers making a fortune and getting paid weekly, which some other professionals don't even earn in a year.

Spare for a select few in Saudi Arabia, European footballers are the best paid in the world, with some of the clubs in the top five leagues having huge budgets for wages.

Kylian Mbappe is one of the highest-paid footballers in Europe. Photo by Mateo Villalba.

Legit.ng looks at the top five clubs with the highest wage bills, as first called by Planet Football.

European clubs with highest wage bills

1. Bayern Munich

The biggest club in Germany unsurprisingly comes in first place with a massive wage bill of €267.6 million, according to estimates by FBRef. They have a weekly wage of over €5mil. Harry Kane is the highest-paid player with €25mil per annum salary.

2. Real Madrid

European giants Real Madrid have Europe's second highest wage bill with an estimated annual salary of €267.1mil, slightly less than first-placed Bayern. New attacker Kylian Mbappe is the highest-paid player with a yearly salary of €31.25mil.

3. Manchester City

2023 treble winners have the highest wage bill in the Premier League with €236.1mil ahead of rivals Manchester United, who have held the position for many years. Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is the highest-paid, with a weekly salary of £400,000.

4. Manchester United

Historically, United is arguably the biggest club in English football and is never far from the top in most metrics. They have a yearly wage bill of €203.4mil. Former Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro is the highest-paid player with an annual income of €21.5mil.

5. Barcelona

The Catalonian giants have the fifth-highest wage bill in Europe despite their financial woes since the departure of Lionel Messi. They have an annual wage bill of €202mil, with Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong earning an astronomical €721,000 per week as the highest-paid player.

Paris Saint-Germain, Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Inter Milan make up the rest of the top 10. PSG’s wage bill was relieved by the departure of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in the last year.

Highest-paid football managers

Legit.ng analysed the highest-paid football managers in the world, including Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, who receives the highest salary in Europe.

Italian manager Roberto Mancini is the highest-paid in the world after leaving the Italian national team to take charge of the Saudi Arabian national team.

