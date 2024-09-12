Nigerian forward, Victor Osimhen, took to social media to criticise Finidi George following the June international window

The outburst came in the aftermath of a report detailing how Finidi used the forward’s name as an excuse for his side’s poor display

A Nigerian football expert has weighed in on the now-prolonged saga involving the Galatasaray star and the Rivers United gaffer

Victor Osimhen’s social media outburst against Finidi George has once again grabbed attention, following recent comments from the latter clarifying the situation.

Earlier in June, the newly signed Galatasaray star took to social media to criticise the former Super Eagles coach after reports emerged of Finidi singling out Osimhen for Nigeria's poor performance during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

According to a report courtesy of Score Nigeria, Finidi had told the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) that Osimhen declined to be part of the Super Eagles squad despite personally reaching out to him.

In response, Osimhen launched into a heated tirade, expressing disrespect for Finidi and making other unsavoury remarks.

However, in a recent interview, Finidi has detailed that despite reaching out to Osimhen, the Galatasaray forward has failed to apologise for the outburst which went viral on social media.

Nonetheless, as fans and stakeholders of the Nigerian team continue to react to the resurfacing event, a Nigerian football expert has reacted to the resurfacing saga.

Football expert on Osimhen/Finidi saga

Speaking in a chat with Legit.ng, Nigerian football expert, Akila Matawal, detailed the need for both parties to bury the hatchet and move on from what has now become a long-lingering saga.

“This issue should be allowed to rest. Finidi is no longer the coach. Osimhen is going through a rough patch as well after a crazy transfer phase.

Finidi and Osimhen should focus on their careers. There are reports that the issue has been settled internally. Whether that is true or not, I feel both of them know how best to handle the situation.

Yes, Osimhen didn’t do well with his outburst, but he’s not a kid and should know the right thing to do. I wish them well,” he concluded.

Finidi, who was subsequently axed from his role as assistant coach of the Super Eagles, has since returned to managerial duties with Nigeria Premier League side, Rivers United.

Galatasaray eyes another Nigerian midfielder

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Turkish club, Galatasaray is keen on signing another Nigerian midfielder following the failure to complete a deal for Raphael Onyedika.

The Istanbul club is looking to sign a central midfielder before the closure of the Turkish summer transfer window.

