Finidi George has disclosed that Victor Osimhen sent him 'something', but the player later deleted it

The tactician maintained that the Super Eagles striker is yet to tender an apology over the social media outburst

Finidi branded the situation as 'unfair', urging the Galatasaray striker to make more findings about the allegation

Former Super Eagles coach Finidi George has maintained that Victor Osimhen has yet to apologise to him for the social media outburst in June.

Due to injury, the striker missed the June 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin.

Nigeria played a 1-1 draw with Bafana Bafana at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before losing 2-1 to the Cheetahs in Abidjan.

Finidi George says Victor Osimhen sent him a message but later deleted it. Photo: Issouf SANOGO.

Source: Getty Images

What did Osimhen say about Finidi?

Reports in the media claimed Finidi alleged that some players decide which matches they would play and Osimhen's name was mentioned.

An angry Osimhen went live on Instagram, stating he would not tolerate any disrespect after Finidi allegedly questioned his national team commitment, Soccernet reports.

While some ex-internationals and fans have called on the player to apologise, others suggest that Osimhen was right about the outburst.

Finidi, however claimed the 25-year-old did not respond to his message, but that Osimhen seemed to have sent something, but later deleted it.

The Rivers United manager said on Nigerian Info:

"I sent him a message privately. What did you hear that you're going hard like this? I said this is not fair. You can ask people that were there.

"I sent him a message privately, which he didn't respond. It's like he sent me a message and deleted it. So I couldn't read what he sent, I didn't know of he apologised or he didn't. I couldn't read his message before he deleted it.

"But I sent him a message that it was unfair on his path to talk about me that way from something that he heard from somebody."

Mourinho wants Osimhen?

Legit.ng earlier reported that in the wake of his move to the Turkish club, Fenerbahce manager José Mourinho shared his thoughts on the prospect of signing the talented forward.

The Portuguese tactician explained what he would do if given the chance to acquire the marquee attacker.

Mourinho, 61, stated that he would not hesitate to sign Victor Osimhen if given the chance.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng