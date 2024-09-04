Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke recently earned a call-up to the senior setup of the England national team

The former PSV Eindhoven forward is eligible to feature for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Three Lions

The in-form attacker has spoken about playing for the England national team following his maiden call-up

Noni Madueke was handed a maiden call-up to the senior England men's national team ahead of the next run of fixtures.

The forward, who was eligible to represent both Nigeria and the Three Lions, had to wait before earning a call-up from interim manager Lee Carsley.

The 22-year-old has been on a brilliant run of form and recently recorded his first senior career hat-trick with Chelsea.

Noni Madueke of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Crystal Palace FC at Stamford Bridge on September 1, 2024 in London. Image: MB Media.

While there were hopes he might choose to play for Nigeria in the future, those prospects have been overshadowed by his recent inclusion in the England squad.

Excited about his new prospect, Madueke has shared his enthusiasm with the media.

Madueke speaks about his England call-up

In an interview with Chelsea’s official website, the 22-year-old expressed his excitement about representing the Three Lions.

The former PSV star described the call-up as a blessing.

“In terms of England, I’m over the moon,” Madueke said. “It’s an honour, and I feel truly blessed. I thank God for this opportunity and can’t wait to join up with the squad.”

Madueke recounted the moment he received the news:

“The manager called me about an hour or two before the England squad was announced and broke the news to me. I was just relaxing in my room, watching SWAT on Netflix, when Cars asked me to give him a call. When I did, he told me I was in the squad. I was thrilled!”

Having represented England from the U17 level, Madueke could make his debut for the Three Lions in an upcoming clash against Ireland.

According to data from Fotmob, the 22-year-old has been involved in four goals in as many appearances so far this season.

