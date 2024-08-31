Victor Osimhen has reportedly been ostracised from the Napoli first-team setup following his lengthy transfer saga

The Nigerian forward, who was linked with a transfer to both Chelsea and Al Ahli, is reported to have been stripped of his jersey number

Italian Serie A club, Napoli, has subtly provided a fresh update on the marquee forward ahead of the match against Parma Calcio

Victor Osimhen's immediate future continues to spark discussions even after the summer transfer window has closed.

The marquee striker, who dominated transfer headlines throughout the summer, was linked with moves to both Chelsea and Saudi Professional League side Al Ahli.

However, neither transfer materialised due to disagreements over personal terms and Napoli's valuation of the player.

Victor Osimhen during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Bologna FC at Diego Armando Maradona stadium on May 11th, 2024. Image: Cesare Purini.

Source: Getty Images

Following the summer window, transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, detailed that Napoli had excluded Osimhen from the first-team setup and stripped him of his jersey number, which is expected to be given to new signing, Romelu Lukaku.

However, ahead of Napoli’s clash against Parma Calcio, the Italian Serie A club has hinted at the possibility of Osimhen’s return to the team by subtly disclosing Lukaku’s jersey number.

Napoli discloses Lukaku’s jersey

In a social media post ahead of the clash, Napoli shared photos of the Belgian striker’s jersey with the number 11.

The post, captioned "New jerseys in the house!" appeared to debunk the widespread rumours that Osimhen had been stripped of his shirt number.

Napoli, who have had a rather topsy-turvy start to the new season, will be aiming for their second win of the campaign.

The Neapolitans are expected to feature the marquee Nigerian striker in their upcoming fixtures.

It remains to be seen how Osimhen’s relationship with Napoli will evolve as the new season progresses.

What’s next for Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of options Osimhen could consider after the failure of his transfer to Chelsea.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year was heavily linked with a transfer away from Napoli, with several clubs, including Saudi powerhouse Al Ahli, keen on signing the forward.

The 25-year-old is now expected to remain with the club until the winter transfer window at the barest minimum, with a transfer away in the next window, well on the cards.

Source: Legit.ng