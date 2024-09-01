Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain as Napoli removed the Nigerian international from the squad's list for the season

Saudi-based Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo has expressed disappointment on how his fellow compatriot is being treated

Ighalo stated that some comments from Nigerians over Osimhen's transfer debacle also make him sad

Al-Wehda of Saudi striker Odion Ighalo has opened up on his discussion with embattled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international has been enmeshed in transfer drama involving the Italian club and interested teams.

Osimhen was linked with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG and Al Ahli.

Several reports claimed he was closing in on a move away from Napoli, but somehow, all proposed deals for the striker collapsed.

Following the close of the summer transfer window in England, there are concerns over the future of the Super Eagles striker, Business Day reports.

Osimhen earlier tendered his transfer request at Napoli and manager and Antonio Conte has stated that the 25-year-old is no longer in the club's plans.

Ighalo backs Osimhen

The uncertainty has continued to generate talking points in Nigeria, and Odion Ighalo has backed the striker in returning to his best.

Ighalo disclosed that he discussed with the embattled forward and could feel the pain in his voice.

The former Manchester United forward said:

"No human being is perfect and we have all made mistakes in life, but seeing comments about this young man from his own country people makes me really sad, without even knowing what happened.

"I spoke to him and I can feel the pain in his voice, the way he's been treated, this young man play with heart and pains for his country.

"Hmmm it's well, he will definitely be back stronger, we learn everyday in life, Happy New Month to y'all."

Napoli deals Osimhen another blow

Legit.ng earlier reported that Napoli have not only frozen Osimhen out of their first-team setup but also stripped him of his iconic No.9 shirt, handing it over to their new striker, Lukaku.

Osimhen had worn the coveted number nine jersey since joining the club in the summer of 2020. During his time at Napoli, the marquee forward has been involved in over 85 goals

The Nigerian's outstanding performances during the 2022/23 season played a pivotal role in leading the Italian club to their first Serie A title since 1990.

