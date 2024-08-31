Victor Osimhen’s relationship with the hierarchy of Italian side, Napoli, appears to have deteriorated quite quickly

The Nigerian forward has been excluded from the first-team setup following his lengthy summer transfer saga

A report of the combative forward being dealt another fresh blow following the lengthy transfer drama has surfaced

Victor Osimhen’s future with Napoli appears to be hanging by a thread following a protracted summer transfer saga.

The Nigerian forward, whose potential moves to several clubs—most notably Chelsea and Saudi Professional League side Al Ahli—went down to the wire, ultimately saw each deal fall through in the final hours of the transfer deadline.

Victor Osimhen looks dejected during the Serie A TIM match between SSC Napoli and Cagliari Calcio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on December 16, 2023. Image: Matteo Ciambell.

Source: Getty Images

It all appears Osimhen is destined to remain at Napoli until the next transfer window opens. However, reports suggest that the Italian Serie A club may have already moved on from the idea of having the Nigerian star lead their attack.

In addition to signing Romelu Lukaku as a potential replacement, Napoli has reportedly frozen Osimhen out of their first-team setup, according to DeadlineDayLive.

Amid the significant reaction to this drastic decision, another report has emerged, shedding light on another seemingly definitive stance Napoli has taken regarding Osimhen.

Napoli deals Osimhen another blow

According to a report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Napoli has not only frozen Osimhen out of their first-team setup but also stripped him of his iconic number nine shirt, handing it over to their new striker, Lukaku.

Osimhen has worn the coveted number nine jersey since joining the club in the summer of 2020. During his time at Napoli, the marquee forward has been involved in over 85 goals, as reported by FotMob.

The 25-year-old also played a pivotal role in leading the Italian club to their first Serie A championship since 1990, thanks to his outstanding performances during the 2022/23 season.

What’s next for Victor Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed a list of options Osimhen could consider after the failure of his transfer to Chelsea.

The 2023 CAF Player of the Year was heavily linked with a transfer away from Napoli, with several clubs, including Saudi powerhouse Al Ahli, keen on signing the forward.

The 25-year-old is now expected to remain with the club until the winter transfer window.

Source: Legit.ng