Victor Boniface has sent an inspiring message to his international teammate and embattled Napoli striker Victor Osimhen

With barely three days before the close of the summer transfer window, it remains unclear where Osimhen will play this season

Amid reports that the former Lille of France striker is closing in on a move to Chelsea, Boniface shared a 'cryptic' post

Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface has hailed his international teammate, Victor Osimhen, who is desperate to leave Napoli this summer.

English Premier League club Chelsea and Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ahli are making efforts to sign the striker before the close of the transfer window.

In July, Osimhen tendered his transfer request at Napoli, opening up the chance for clubs to submit offers.

Victor Boniface seems to have shared a cryptic post amid Victor Osimhen's transfer saga. Photo: boniface_jrn.

Source: Twitter

Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain have all been linked with the former Lille of France striker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Football London reports that only Chelsea and Al Ahli remain in the race to sign the Nigerian as the summer transfer window enters its final two days.

While several unconfirmed reports claimed that the Nigerian striker is closing in on his move to Stamford Bridge, Victor Boniface shared a cryptic post of the duo.

The Bayer Leverkusen star shared a picture of himself alongside Osimhen and added the caption: "Na man you be."

Fans have taken to the comment section to dissect what the true message is. @UTDTrey wrote:

"Both of you should decide which Victor is coming to Manchester United."

@_AsiwajuLerry said:

"Nothing to see here, just two memes lords wrecking havoc on European defenders."

@OfficialJoel4_ added:

"Osihmen na man. Imagine Chelsea treating him like he's a nobody. Instead of them to release cash and sign him as a star thar he is. Make him de Napoli."

@CFCfrancisco posted:

"Abeg tell ahm make em join the only club with champions league in London."

PSG consider late swoop for Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG are set to re-enter negotiations for the Nigerian striker, with a new offer expected to be in the range of €50-60 million.

The decision now lies with Napoli, having also received a lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli, detailed to be in the region of €60-70mil.

However, despite Saudi Arabia's interest, Osimhen, through his agent, Roberto Calenda, has publicly rejected a move to the Middle Eastern nation.

Source: Legit.ng