Nigerian prophet Primate Ayodele has issued a second warning to Victor Osimhen about his future as the Napoli forward seeks a move away from Italy.

Osimhen has been the most talked about and sought-after striker in Europe during this transfer window, as he is expected to leave Napoli after four seasons at the club.

Victor Osimhen is still training with Napoli amid uncertain future. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain were initially in discussions for his signature but walked out of the deal after an agreement could not be reached with the Italian Serie A.

Chelsea have been the club who have sounded out the Neapolitans in the past week for a move, but nothing has materialised with the Blues’ loan offer rebuffed.

Primate Ayodele warns Osimhen again

The Nigerian prophet has spoken to the Super Eagles striker for the second time, warning him that a move to Chelsea could be perilous for his flourishing career.

“Osimhen cannot work in Chelsea, if he goes to Chelsea he will not shine. Let him be looking for Arsenal,” he said in a video circulating on social media.

Ayodele initially warned the Napoli striker weeks ago that he should avoid going to Stamford Bridge at all costs as it could be the end of his career because he will flop.

The move to Chelsea hangs in the balance, with the Blues wanting to do the deal on their terms, while Napoli and Osimhen also insist on their terms with five days left in the window.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano last night reported that Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli are close to reaching an agreement with Napoli over a package worth €65 million, even though the player has yet to agree on personal terms.

Journalist debunks Osimhen's report

