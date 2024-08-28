Victor Osimhen's immediate future remains a topical issue of concern in the final days of the summer transfer window

The Nigerian forward is expected to depart Italian Serie A powerhouse Napoli as the transfer window draws to a close

A report of a Premier League club rekindling its interest in the combative striker has recently surfaced

Victor Osimhen's future continues to generate significant interest as the summer transfer window reaches its final stages.

Despite signing a contract extension with Napoli just nine months ago, the 25-year-old forward appears poised to leave the club this summer.

Osimhen has been linked with several clubs across Europe and beyond, but Napoli's staggering €130 million asking price has deterred many potential suitors.

Victor Osimhen during a training session at Teofilo Patini Stadium, on July 27 2024 in Castel di Sangro, Italy. Image: SSC NAPOLI.

Source: Getty Images

One club that has remained keen on securing the Nigerian striker is Chelsea.

The Premier League side, known for their aggressive transfer activity since the 2022 takeover by Todd Boehly, initially expressed strong interest in Osimhen.

However, negotiations with Napoli stalled due to disagreements over terms, leading to reports that the move was off the table.

Nonetheless, as the transfer window nears its close, a fresh report suggests that Chelsea may be rekindling their pursuit of the prolific forward.

Chelsea rekindle Interest in Osimhen

According to a recent report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea is making a late push to secure the signing of Nigerian forward in the final days of the summer window. This move is expected to be a permanent transfer.

Chelsea has also recently reached an agreement with Napoli for the transfer of striker, Romelu Lukaku, a player highly sought after by coach Antonio Conte.

The report further details that Osimhen's representatives and Chelsea are in advanced discussions regarding personal terms, signalling that the deal could be close to completion.

Since joining Napoli in 2020, Osimhen has been nothing short of sensational, contributing to over 85 goals for the club, according to data from Fotmob.

The Nigerian striker has been notably absent from Napoli's squad for the opening two fixtures of the 2024/25 Serie A season.

