Victor Osimhen: Paris Saint Germain Set to Use Special Tactics to Sign Napoli Star
Football

Victor Osimhen: Paris Saint Germain Set to Use Special Tactics to Sign Napoli Star

by  Ero Samson 2 min read
  • Victor Osimhen appears to be finding new suitors in the final days of the summer transfer window
  • Several previously interested clubs are reportedly renewing their interest in signing the Nigerian forward
  • A recent report details that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to explore a special strategy to sign the Nigerian

The future of Victor Osimhen continues to be a topic of speculation as the summer transfer window approaches its deadline.

Several clubs, including Saudi Professional League side Al Ahli, have expressed interest in signing the Napoli forward.

However, none have been able to reach an agreement with Osimhen's camp on personal terms.

Victor Osimhen pictured during a Napoli training session
Victor Osimhen during a training session at Dimaro Sport Center, on July 12, 2024 in Dimaro, Italy. Image: SSC NAPOLI.
Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain are among the many clubs linked with Osimhen, with reports suggesting the forward might be open to a move to the French club.

However, according to transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, PSG initially seemed reluctant to pursue the striker, preferring a more versatile forward.

Nonetheless, as the transfer window draws to a close, a new report has emerged indicating that the PSG hierarchy is now considering a late move for Osimhen.

PSG considering late swoop for Osimhen

According to a report courtesy of Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, the French club are set to re-enter negotiations for the Nigerian striker, with a new offer expected to be in the range of €50-60 million.

The decision now lies with Napoli, who also have a lucrative offer on the table from Saudi Pro League side, Al Ahli, detailed to be in the region of €60-70mil.

However, despite the interest from Saudi Arabia, Osimhen, through his agent, Roberto Calenda, has publicly rejected a move to the Middle Eastern nation.

The striker is reportedly keen on a return to the French Ligue 1, where a previous agreement with PSG was reportedly in place.

A move to the Parisien club now appears more likely, particularly after reports of an injury to forward, Gonçalo Ramos, who unfortunately broke his ankle on the opening day of the French Ligue 1 season.

European club makes fresh bid for Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Chelsea are set to re-enter the transfer race for Osimhen.

The Premier League club has long been linked with the Nigerian, and it appears that a swoop in the final days of the window could be on the horizon.

