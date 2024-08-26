Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen is currently linked with a transfer to the Saudi Professional League

A report has surfaced indicating that Saudi club Al Ahli has made an offer in the region of €65 million

Another report detailing the specific conditions that the marquee forward has offered to the Saudi club has also emerged

Victor Osimhen’s immediate future appears to be one of football’s hottest topics heading into the final days of the summer window.

The Nigerian forward, who has made a mark with Napoli, appears poised to depart the Italian Serie A outfit as the transfer window draws to a close.

The 25-year-old has attracted significant interest from Chelsea, as well as the Saudi Pro League.

Victor Osimhen is pictured in Napoli's pre-season training at the Stadio Patini in Castel di Sangro, Italy, on July 27, 2024. Image: Ciro De Luca.

Source: Getty Images

A recent report from transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano, has detailed that Saudi club Al Ahli has made an offer in the region of €65 million.

However, another report has emerged, detailing that Osimhen has offered the Saudi Pro League outfit two conditions to accept their offer.

Osimhen offers Saudi club conditions

According to a YouTube broadcast by Italian transfer expert, the Napoli star has set two conditions for Al Ahli before considering their offer.

"At the moment, there is no agreement between Osimhen and Al Ahli due to issues with the salary and the release clause.

To accept Al Ahli's offer, Osimhen is requesting a substantial salary and a release clause allowing him to leave in the summer of 2025," Romano explained.

Fabrizio also noted that Osimhen will evaluate his options as the summer transfer window approaches its final days.

"Osimhen will consider all his options in the final days of the summer transfer window," he added.

The marquee forward remains one of Europe's most sought-after attackers. With Napoli having agreed to sign Romelu Lukaku, Osimhen’s future with the club seems increasingly uncertain.

According to FotMob, Osimhen has been involved in over 85 goals during his four seasons with the Italian outfit.

Osimhen’s agent offers update on striker’s future

Legit.ng in a previous report detailed that Osimhen’s agent, Roberto Calenda, has offered a fresh update on the forward’s future.

The 25-year-old is currently linked with a transfer to Chelsea, among other clubs across the globe.

The Nigerian forward is expected to leave the Italian Serie A powerhouse amid the ongoing transfer speculation.

The representative of the forward urged respect regarding the player’s future, noting that he recently won the prestigious African Player of the Year award for 2023.

Source: Legit.ng