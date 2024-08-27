Austin Jay-Jay Okocha scored possibly the best goal of his career against the legendary Oliver Kahn

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp singled out Nigerian legend Austin Jay-Jay Okocha for praise for scoring the best-ever goal in Bundesliga history.

Okocha’s career in Europe started in the second division of German football in 1991 before securing a £1 million move to Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha during a match between his former clubs Fenerbahce and Eintracht Frankfurt. Photo by Ali Atmaca.

Source: Getty Images

He announced himself to the world properly in Frankfurt, which helped him secure a move to Fenerbahce before joining French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain two years later.

His journey in Frankfurt was memorable, and he is best remembered for his dazing goal against Bayern Munich legend Oliver Kahn, who was at Karlsruher SC then.

Klopp praises Okocha's goal

In a book about African players published in 2020, Ex Liverpool boss Klopp expressed admiration for players from the continent and singled out Jay-Jay Okocha.

The former Premier League manager described the Nigerian legend’s goal against Kahn in 1993 as the most spectacular in the history of the Bundesliga.

Okocha scored the most spectacular goal in the history of German football. It took like five minutes of Kahn and his defenders diving on the floor before he put the ball in the net.” he wrote as quoted by The Guardian.

In 2016, on the 23rd anniversary of the goal, the goalkeeper posted on social media that the goal still makes him feel dizzy and applauded the playmaker once more.

Okocha's jersey spotted at Copa America

Legit.ng also reported that Okocha’s Nigeria jersey was spotted at the Copa America finals, where a Colombian fan wore it during the stadium disruptions before the match.

The Nigerian's iconic number 10 shirt was seen in a random linkup no one expected ahead of the 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia, which the world champions won.

