Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal for Fulham in their second league game against EPL returnees Leicester City

His performance earned him praise from former Manchester United midfielder Owen Hargreaves

The Super Eagles star came under criticism at the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria finished second to Ivory Coast

Alex Iwobi scored the winning goal for Fulham in their 2-1 win over Leicester City, and his performance earned him praise from a former Manchester United star.

Iwobi moved to Fulham last summer from Everton for £22 million, having spent four seasons with the Toffees, which he joined after leaving boyhood club Arsenal in 2019.

Alex Iwobi celebrates with his Fulham teammates after scoring the winner against Leicester City. Photo by Alex Broadway.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Transfermarkt, he contributed to seven league goals in 32 games in his first season at Craven Cottage, including a winner against Man Utd at Old Trafford.

Owen Hargreaves praises Iwobi

Former Manchester United midfielder and Premier League pundit Owen Hargreaves has singled out the Super Eagles star for praise after helping the Londoners win their first game of the season.

“I think Leicester are going to struggle a little bit in terms of their firepower. Iwobi, he's such a different player at Fulham compared to the one at Everton, they were struggling,” he told PL Productions, as quoted by ANS.

“In this side, they are trying to play him, Emile Smith Rowe and Pereira, those are nice players.”

Fellow former Arsenal academy star Emile Smith Rowe opened the scoring before Belgian defender Wout Faes equalised for the visitors. Iwobi rounded up the win with a brilliant goal.

His national teammate Wilfred Ndidi was on the losing side for the newly-promoted Foxes, who managed a draw against Tottenham Hotspur in their first game.

Nigerians hope Iwobi can replicate his club form with the national team after he suffered social media abuse following the country's finishing runners-up at AFCON 2023.

Nigerian players in the Premier League

Legit.ng analysed the Nigerian players to watch out for in the Premier League ahead of the 2024/25 season, which Fulham kicked off against Man United.

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were in action in the opener. Despite being the better side, Fulham narrowly lost to a late Joshua Zirkzee’s debut goal for the Red Devils.

