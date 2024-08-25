Chelsea beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 6-2 in their first win of the Premier League season

Striker Nicolas Jackson opened the scoring and assisted Cole Palmer for the second goal

The Senegalese spared a thought for former Super Eagles captain John Obi Mikel, who criticised him

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has hit out at club legend and former midfielder John Obi Mikel, who has constantly criticised the Senegalese striker.

Jackson scored 14 Premier League goals for the Blues in his first year but was constantly under fire for missing chances, a feat he repeated in the opening match against Manchester City.

Nicolas Jackson celebrates after scoring for Chelsea against Wolves. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

He scored in the 6-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers with a well-taken header in the 97th second, the fastest goal from a Chelsea player since 2017, as noted by 433.

He also assisted starman Cole Palmer for the second goal, brilliantly turning an aerial ball from Robert Sanchez into the path of the Englishman, who rifled home.

Jackson hits back at Mikel Obi

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi has been an advocate of Chelsea signing his compatriot Victor Osimhen, so much that he constantly talks about the Senegalese forward.

Jackson shared a post on his Instagram story and sent a message to the former Super Eagles captain, who has constantly berated him.

“@mikel_john_obi shut your mouth, don't talk *** were killing ourselves for Africa.” he wrote.

The Nigerian, who played at Stamford Bridge for 11 years, slammed the Chelsea board for not adequately signing a world-class striker to replace Jackson, whom he claimed won't get Chelsea anywhere.

“We knew the problem was from last season, get a striker who could score goals. Jackson, he does a little bit here and there but we need a top striker, back in our days we had Didier Drogba, whom we knew would convert chances, we've seen Haaland,” Mikel said.

How the 37-year-old who runs the Obi One Podcast will respond to the post remains to be seen.

Mikel slams Sterling's statement

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi slammed Raheem Sterling after his team released a statement an hour before the game.

Sterling was left out of the matchday squad, and the club was ready to let him go, but his representative claimed their client was committed to fulfilling his contract.

Source: Legit.ng