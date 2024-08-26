Nigeria vs Benin is slated for September 7 inside the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo

The West African neighbours clash again, this time in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Nigerian players Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi stated that the Super Eagles will try to make things right

Super Eagles stars Wilfred Ndidi and Alex have suggested that they will go all out for revenge against Benin Republic.

Nigeria face their neighbours again, this time in a crucial 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

The fixture is slated for the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on September 7.

Nigeria vs Benin is slated for Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo. Photo: Fareed Kotb.

Source: Getty Images

Recall that Gernot Rohr's side defeated Nigeria 2-1 when both sides clashed in June in a World Cup qualifier in Abidjan.

Nigeria went ahead in that encounter courtesy of a Raphael Onyedika strike, but Jodel Dossou and Steve Mounie scored late in the first half to win it for the Cheetahs.

Three months later, both sides will clash again in their quest to secure a place in next year's AFCON tournament in Morocco.

Alex Iwobi admitted that it is a crucial game for the three-time African champions. The Fulham midfielder said via Soccernet:

“There’s still a lot to fight for; we have much to prove. We know the quality we have in this team, and we need to show it consistently for Nigeria, just like we do for our club sides.

"The fans expect a lot from us, and we expect a lot from ourselves. We’re ready to get the points we need to qualify."

Ndidi, on his part, said the team will make things right.

“We know we haven’t done as well as we wanted in the World Cup qualifiers, but we’re ready to make things right in Uyo.

"They [Benin] had their win in Abidjan, but we’ll see what happens in Uyo. Don’t worry; we’re prepared.”

Samson Siasia warned about Super Eagles job

Legit.ng earlier reported that Samson Siasia is reportedly in the interim coaching group for the Super Eagles ahead of the September international break but has received a warning from a former international.

Siasia completed his five-year FIFA ban for alleged corruption on August 16 and confirmed he is ready to return to football management immediately without much delay.

The former U23 coach will be one of the assistants to NFF technical director Austin Eguavoen, who will take charge of the team for the AFCON 2025 qualifier against Rwanda and Benin.

Source: Legit.ng