Chelsea have started the 2024-2025 football season on a losing note following their home loss to Manchester City

The Blues enter into the season with 41 players, but they keep doing business in the summer transfer window

Despite having 14 forwards on their roster, the Blues are making efforts to sign Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen

With 41 stars on their roster this season, Chelsea have more than enough players for all departments of the field of play.

Chelsea's new era under Enzo Maresca is well and truly underway, with a very busy Cobham Training Centre.

The Blues recently completed the signings of Omari Kellyman, Aaron Anselmino, Renato Veiga, Caleb Wiley, Marc Guiu, Estevao Willian, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix.

Chelsea squad for the 2024-2025 season includes 14 strikers. Photo: Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

According to the official website, other players who moved to Stamford Bridge are Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo and Pedro Neto.

Full list of all 41 Chelsea players - 2024/2025 season

Goalkeepers

Kepa Marcus Bettinelli Robert Sánchez Lucas Bergström Djordje Petrovic Filip Jorgensen

Defenders

Axel Disasi Marc Cucurella Benoît Badiashile Trevoh Chalobah Ben Chilwell Reece James Levi Colwill Malo Gusto Wesley Fofana Josh Acheampong Tosin Adarabioyo

Midfielders

Enzo Fernández Mykhailo Mudryk Carney Chukwuemeka Cole Palmer Moisés Caicedo Cesare Casadei Roméo Lavia Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Renato Veiga Tino Anjorin

Forwards

Romelu Lukaku Raheem Sterling Noni Madueke Nicolas Jackson Christopher Nkunku Armando Broja Deivid Washington Tyrique George Omari Kellyman David Datro Fofana Ângelo Marc Guiu Pedro Neto Joao Felix

Sterling stripped off shirt

Meanwhile, Raheem Sterling has been stripped of his number seven shirt at Chelsea. Sterling has been declared a persona non grata under Enzo Maresca's tenure.

The new Chelsea boss omitted the England international from the squad that faced Manchester City on Sunday.

After a trophy-laden spell with Manchester City, Sterling joined the West Londoners two years ago. He started with the number 17 shirt but moved to number 7 after N'Golo Kante left the club.

Uncertainty over Chukwuemeka

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea will not release Carney Chukwuemeka on loan unless one particular condition is met.

The Stamford Bridge outfit declared in an official statement that the attacking midfielder will only be allowed to go on loan if a purchase obligation is included in the deal.

Chukwuemeka joined the London club from Aston Villa in the summer of 2022 in a deal worth around £20million.

Source: Legit.ng