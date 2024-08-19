Taribo West left his teammates hungry after praying endlessly despite inviting them to his residence for dinner

Former Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti made this disclosure in a live Instagram session with Christian Vieri

Taribo was part of the Inter Milan team that won the Europa League during the 1997/1998 season

Former Inter Inter Milan captain Javier Zanetti has recounted how Nigerian legend Taribo West left his teammates hungry while praying over food.

Taribo, now 50, played for several European clubs during his active days, including Auxerre, AC Milan and Inter.

He was at Inter between 1997 and 1999, making 64 appearances in all competitions and registering 2 goals.

During a live Instagram session, Zanetti told former teammate Christian Vieri how Taribo invited him and a few other teammates to his house for dinner.

Zanetti expressed amazement, saying they eventually departed the home of the Nigerian because of his endless prayers.

The former Inter captain said via Brila:

“We did not know what had happened to Taribo and suddenly he appeared in the middle of February. We tell: ‘Taribo a month we wait for you ’. And he answers me: ‘Captain, I have married, in my country, it is a month of vacation’”,

“He invited us to his house because it was his birthday. What time are we going, Taribo? At 7, he tells us.

“With Córdoba, we went and buy him a gift. We arrived at 8 and he started praying. An hour, two hours, we were hungry!

“Three hours… The birthday ended and we left without eating anything.”

Taribo won the UEFA Cup (Now Europa League) with the Italian club during the 1997/1998 season.

He has since become a preacher back home in Nigeria, where he founded a church called Shelter in the Storm Miracle Ministries of All Nations in 2014.

