Bowofoluwa Egbeyemi completed his WAEC Examination and headed straight for the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos

Egbeyemi's intriguing story is what could be described as 'from grass to grace', but it is still a work in progress

He became the first athlete to register with the Making of Champions (MoC) Track Club after missing the regional auditions

At 16, Bowofoluwa Egbeyemi found his way into the Teslim Balogun Stadium to compete in the 2016 Top Sprinter Finals.

The chap had just written his WAEC Examination but gave himself a shot at joining the Making of Champions (MoC) Track Club after missing the regional auditions.

Grabbing the 'golden moment', Egbeyemi raced through the bend and was impressive in the 200m final, finishing 3rd in the Youth category.

Bowofoluwa Egbeyemi got straight 'A's in WAEC before pursuing a career in athletics. Photo: @MakingOfChamps.

The judges noted his potential, but he still needed professional tutoring as his talent was evident.

By 2017, Egbeyemi became the first Youth athlete to be signed by the MoC Track Club 2017, and what further appealed to the outfit was his brilliance.

Egbeyemi made 'A's in WAEC

He had distinction in WAEC, where he earned 'A's in all his written subjects, and then he gained admission into the University of Ibadan to study Mechanical Engineering.

The athlete then competed at the National Youth Champs in 2017, where he clinched bronze in Boys' 100m after finishing with a Personal Best of 10.93s.

With a combination of academic excellence and athletic giftedness, Egbeyemi bagged a 3-year Student-Athlete Scholarship by ND Western Limited to help him effectively combine Academics

Journey to stardom

The gesture allowed him to continue his Athletics dreams while pursuing his academic degree at UI.

He crashed out of the semi-final in the 100m at the National Junior Trials in Ozoro after running a then Personal Best of 10.81s at the Championships.

Later in 2018, he competed in the 100m and 200m events at the West African University Games in Port-Harcourt, reaching the semifinals in both events.

He also helped the school qualify for the men's 4x100m semis, then powered into the national team.

According to Making of Champions, Egbeyemi was propelled by a quest to make the team for the African U20 Champs in Ivory Coast.

He fought hard to finish 4th in 10.83s in the 100m final, even though he was eventually left out of the 4x100m team that won GOLD for Nigeria.

Since receiving the Student-Athlete Scholarship, he has effectively combined Academics & Athletics.

Although it has been demanding, the hard work is gradually paying off now as he continues to train under the tutelage of Musa Deji, MoC's Coach in Ibadan.

Egbeyemi participated in the World Athletics Championships in 2021, according to the official website.

