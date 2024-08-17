Enobong Umohette Clinches 13th Career Win After Silva’s 3rd Round Knockout

Enobong Umohette has continued with his impressive form since his return to professional boxing

The Nigerian boxer, who is based in the United States, registered an impressive win over Juan “Tactical Dynamite” Silva

It took just three rounds for the 'Nigerian Gentleman' to secure the victory after his hook left his opponent on the canvas

A US-based Nigerian boxer, Enobong Umohette, secured his 13th career win after defeating Juan “Tactical Dynamite” Silva in an explosive bout.

Umohette continues with his impressive form since his return to professional boxing, defeating his opponent inside the Providence Community Center in Monroe, Michigan.

“The Nigerian Gentleman” proved too strong for Silver, securing victory in the third round of the bout scheduled for ten rounds.

Enobong Umohette defeated Juan Silva to register his 13th win. Photo: Naija Standard.

PM News reports that since his return from an almost 8-year retirement in late 2022, Umohette has remained undefeated in four fights.

Silva was saved by the bell after Umohette unleashed a flurry of punches in the final seconds of Round 2.

Umohette finished off in style in the third round, increasing his attack with a left hook that sent the opponent to the canvas.

In his reaction, the 'Nigerian Gentleman' dedicated the win to Nigerians back home and thanked his promoter, Erik Flemming, who monitored the fight remotely.

Umohette is now set to vie for an IBA (International Boxing Association) heavyweight title in the coming months.

In May 2023, the Nigerian boxer took on Brayan "Tortas" Guzman in Tijuana, Mexico, in an 8-round heavyweight bout, which ended in a split draw after official scores of 77-75, 75-77 & 76-76 were received.

Punch reports that the former USA State of Wisconsin and Universal Boxing Federation International heavyweight boxing champion defeated William “Billy” Myers in 2022.

