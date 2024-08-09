Global site navigation

Mikel Obi Relives the Experience of His Chelsea Unveiling in 2006
Football

Mikel Obi Relives the Experience of His Chelsea Unveiling in 2006

by  Elijah Odetokun 2 min read
  • John Obi Mikel played for Chelsea for 11 years and won every trophy possible at the club
  • The Blues fought a long battle against Manchester United to win the race for his signing
  • The former Super Eagles captain has shared the experience of his unveiling at Cobham

John Obi Mikel has relived the experiences of the day he was unveiled as a Chelsea player at Cobham after visiting the training facilities of his former club recently.

Mikel had a successful career at Chelsea, spending 11 years at the Premier League club and winning every trophy possible, including the 2012 UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Obi at a Chelsea press conference in 2006.
Mikel Obi addressing a Chelsea press conference in 2006. Photo by Ben Radford.
Source: Getty Images

The Blues fought a long battle against Manchester United to win the race to sign the highly-rated teenager after he starred at the 2005 FIFA I20 World Cup in the Netherlands.

Mikel relives first day at Chelsea

The former Nigerian international, who left the club in 2017, returned to shoot an episode of his Obi One Podcast and shared the feelings of the day he was unveiled at the club.

“I stayed with that number,” he said of his number 12 jersey. “The memories of that day, it was a massive relief. It [transfer saga] was going on for about a year, I couldn't play for any club, Manchester United or Chelsea, because of the whole saga.
“After it was settled, it was a massive relief for me to join the club that I really wanted to play for, which was Chelsea. I just couldn't wait to be unveiled as a Chelsea player, my memory there was absolutely fantastic, I will never trade it for anything.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, he played under nine managers, excluding interim bosses, before he left the club in 2017 after a spat with new manager Antonio Conte over his involvement with the national team.

Mikel slams Mykhailo Mudryk

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi slammed Mykhailo Mudryk after the Chelsea star had an underwhelming first full season at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Nigerian pointed at the Ukrainian’s hairstyle and tattoo and told him to get them off, and it appeared that the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger had listened when he resumed pre-season.

