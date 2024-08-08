Victor Osimhen would have earned £1m per week in wages had Napoli agreed an offer from Saudi club Al Hilal

The Nigerian international striker is the subject of the summer window as his future remains uncertain

His release clause seems to be putting off interested clubs despite that he is linked with several big European teams

Shortly after leading Napoli to the Scudetto at the end of the 2022/2023 season, Saudi club Al Hilal offered a staggering amount to sign Victor Osimhen.

The striker's 26 league goals had just helped the Partenopei to the Italian title for the first time in more than three decades.

After winning the top scorer award, he was named the Serie A Footballer of the Year and was included in the Serie A Team of the Season.

He won every possible prize and was named the African Footballer of the Year 2023.

Napoli immediately valued the Nigerian international at €150m (£128.8m), amid interest from several top clubs worldwide.

Osimhen misses out on Al Hilal's £1m per week deal

Last year, Saudi club Al Hilal offered €140m (£120.3m) to Napoli for striker Victor Osimhen, who will then earn wages in the region of £1m per week.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis wanted more than €150m (£128.8m) to even consider selling a player.

It was gathered that Osimhen was not considering a move to Saudi at the time, as he was linked with Manchester United.

Negotiations with Al Hilal later collapsed, prompting the former Napoli striker to extend his contract, which runs until the summer of 2025.

Sky Sports News chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol said:

"I think the offer is going to be turned down because Napoli have always said they want at least €150m for Osimhen.

"He's in talks with Napoli about extending his contract but Napoli have made it clear that, if someone makes an offer they cannot refuse, then they are willing to sell him.

"Al Hilal are offering Osimhen something like £1m per week in wages and that would be tax-free."

Chelsea end Osimhen pursuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have reportedly ended their pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen.

The 25-year-old, who is one of Europe's most coveted forwards, has yet to secure a move away from Napoli, largely due to the high valuation set by the club.

Osimhen's Napoli contract includes a release clause estimated at around €130 million, a figure no club has yet matched.

