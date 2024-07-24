Victor Osimhen's proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain has stalled over the cost of the transfer

The Super Eagles star has an agreement over personal terms with the French Ligue 1 club

Saudi Arabian clubs will try again, with PSG unwilling to trigger his release clause of €130 million

Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli continues to take multiple twists, with Saudi Arabian clubs now set to make offers after talks with Paris Saint-Germain stalled.

Osimhen has an agreement with PSG for a five-year contract with a salary of €14 million per season, but the French giants could not agree a fee with Napoli over a fee.

Victor Osimhen applauds Napoli fans after the match against Atalanta. Photo by Francesco Pecoraro.

Source: Getty Images

Multiple reports in the Italian media this week claimed talks with PSG have cooled, and the striker may now consider offers from Saudi Arabia. His priority is still to leave Italy.

Saudi club to bid for Osimhen

The Nigerian striker admitted to turning down multiple lucrative and irresistible offers from the Middle East in the summer of 2023 because he prioritised staying in Europe.

According to Tutto Napoli, Saudi giants Al-Hilal have now stepped up and will prepare a bid for the former Lille striker, who is reportedly now open to playing in the Pro League.

L’Equipe reported that despite PSG's agreement over personal terms with the player, Al-Ahli is monitoring the situation and could pounce if the French club fails.

Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal have withdrawn due to the release clause as they do not want to breach the league's financial fair play–profit and sustainability rules.

The 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner has been training with the team under Antonio Conte, who is believed to be ready to work with the striker if he stays in Naples.

The Italian manager has his mind set on Romelu Lukaku if that Super Eagles forward departs.

Source: Legit.ng