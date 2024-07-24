Victor Osimhen: Two Saudi Clubs Set to Bid for Napoli Star After PSG Talks Stalled
- Victor Osimhen's proposed move to Paris Saint-Germain has stalled over the cost of the transfer
- The Super Eagles star has an agreement over personal terms with the French Ligue 1 club
- Saudi Arabian clubs will try again, with PSG unwilling to trigger his release clause of €130 million
Victor Osimhen’s future at Napoli continues to take multiple twists, with Saudi Arabian clubs now set to make offers after talks with Paris Saint-Germain stalled.
Osimhen has an agreement with PSG for a five-year contract with a salary of €14 million per season, but the French giants could not agree a fee with Napoli over a fee.
Multiple reports in the Italian media this week claimed talks with PSG have cooled, and the striker may now consider offers from Saudi Arabia. His priority is still to leave Italy.
Saudi club to bid for Osimhen
The Nigerian striker admitted to turning down multiple lucrative and irresistible offers from the Middle East in the summer of 2023 because he prioritised staying in Europe.
According to Tutto Napoli, Saudi giants Al-Hilal have now stepped up and will prepare a bid for the former Lille striker, who is reportedly now open to playing in the Pro League.
L’Equipe reported that despite PSG's agreement over personal terms with the player, Al-Ahli is monitoring the situation and could pounce if the French club fails.
Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal have withdrawn due to the release clause as they do not want to breach the league's financial fair play–profit and sustainability rules.
The 2015 FIFA U17 World Cup winner has been training with the team under Antonio Conte, who is believed to be ready to work with the striker if he stays in Naples.
The Italian manager has his mind set on Romelu Lukaku if that Super Eagles forward departs.
Maduka Okoye speaks on Osimhen's future
Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye spoke on Osimhen's future at Napoli as if he knew something fans and journalists do not know.
The pair faced off last season when Napoli and Udinese drew 1-1. It dented the Neapolitans’ European dreams and boosted their opponents’ relegation survival hopes.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com