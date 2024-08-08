Odumodublvck Links Up With Victor Boniface and Arsenal Stars in London
- Arsenal beat German champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium in London
- Declan Rice crooner Odumodublvck was at the iconic stadium to watch both teams battle it out
- Odumodublvck linked up with Leverkusen star Victor Boniface and other players after the match
Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen faced off in a pre-season friendly game as both teams edge closer to the start of their respective domestic leagues in the 2024/25 season.
Premier League’s runner-up Arsenal came out victorious with a 4-1 scoreline over the invincible German Bundesliga title winners of the 2023/24 season.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Legit.ng Sports News WhatsApp channel for all the latest sports stories.
Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus gave the Gunners a 3-0 lead in the first half before former Leverkusen star Havertz netted a fourth and Adam Hlozek drew one back for the Germans.
As noted by Mirror UK, it was a reunion for Granit Xhaka with his former Arsenal teammates, while Havertz also met a few known faces before he left Germany in 2020.
Odumodublvck links up with Boniface
The match was not only a reunion for former players and their clubs, it also provided a linkup for Afrobeats artiste Odumodublvck with compatriot Victor Boniface.
As seen in videos and pictures shared on Instagram, the pair had moments before and after the match, with the musician enjoying some kickabout with fans outside the Emirates Stadium.
Odumodu is no stranger to the Arsenal squad. He met midfielder Declan Rice in 2023 before he joined Arsenal when he released his viral hit song “Declan Rice”.
Odumodublvck advises Mikel Arteta
Legit.ng reported that Odumodublvck advised Mikel Arteta on the four key positions he must strengthen to help Arsenal win the Premier League title next season.
The musical talent, who also doubles as a sports analyst, told the English club to sign João Cancelo as their left-back and improve the midfield, left-wing and striker role.
Boniface hustles for daily 2k
Legit.ng reported that Boniface hustled for daily 2k as he funnily claimed Bayer Leverkusen had yet to pay his salary amid Nigeria's deep economic crisis.
The footballer, who is a comic act on social media, shared photos of himself from the club's Helps Day pushing a wheelbarrow and added a funny caption.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com