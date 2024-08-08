Arsenal beat German champions Bayer Leverkusen 4-1 in a pre-season friendly at the Emirates Stadium in London

Declan Rice crooner Odumodublvck was at the iconic stadium to watch both teams battle it out

Odumodublvck linked up with Leverkusen star Victor Boniface and other players after the match

Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen faced off in a pre-season friendly game as both teams edge closer to the start of their respective domestic leagues in the 2024/25 season.

Premier League’s runner-up Arsenal came out victorious with a 4-1 scoreline over the invincible German Bundesliga title winners of the 2023/24 season.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus gave the Gunners a 3-0 lead in the first half before former Leverkusen star Havertz netted a fourth and Adam Hlozek drew one back for the Germans.

Bayer Leverkusen's Victor Boniface duels for the ball against Arsenal's Declan Rice. Photo by Jorg Schuler.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Mirror UK, it was a reunion for Granit Xhaka with his former Arsenal teammates, while Havertz also met a few known faces before he left Germany in 2020.

Odumodublvck links up with Boniface

The match was not only a reunion for former players and their clubs, it also provided a linkup for Afrobeats artiste Odumodublvck with compatriot Victor Boniface.

As seen in videos and pictures shared on Instagram, the pair had moments before and after the match, with the musician enjoying some kickabout with fans outside the Emirates Stadium.

Odumodu is no stranger to the Arsenal squad. He met midfielder Declan Rice in 2023 before he joined Arsenal when he released his viral hit song “Declan Rice”.

Source: Legit.ng