Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has agreed to join Saudi Pro League side Al Kholood

Ekong will join the newly-promoted side from Greek top-flight champions PAOK Thessaloniki

The 2023 African Cup of Nations MVP will become the fourth Nigerian player in the league

The Saudi Professional Football League has been on the rise in terms of talent and popularity since they made the giant stride to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in January 2023.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr after his Manchester United contract was mutually terminated following an explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan.

William Troost-Ekong was named the tournament's best player at AFCON 2023. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

The Portuguese’s presence and juicy financial packages have led to the influx of top and ageing European stars into the league. There are currently four Nigerians in the league.

Nigerians in the Saudi Pro League

1. Odion Ighalo

Ighalo is not new to the Saudi league and plays at his third club. His first adventure in the league was with Al-Shabab, where he spent one season. He spent another season with Al-Hilal before joining Al-Wehda in 2023. As reported by Sports Brief, the striker claimed Ronaldo and others moved to the country for the money.

2. Henry Onyekuru

Onyekuru moved to Al-Fayha at the start of last season after stints in Turkiye, Greece, France and Belgium. He scored 10 goals in 27 games in his first season. He has 16 caps for the Super Eagles and was part of the team that finished third at AFCON 2019.

3. Saviour Godwin

Godwin was part of the Nigerian U17 squad that won the FIFA World Cup in 2013 alongside Sevilla forward Kelechi Iheanacho. Last summer, he joined Al-Okhdood from Portuguese club Casa Pia for €2.5m. He has one cap for the national team, featuring in a friendly against Algeria in September 2022.

4. William Troost-Ekong

According to Fabrizio Romano, the 2023 African Cup of Nations Player of the Tournament Troost-Ekong has reached an agreement to join newly-promoted Al Kholood in the Saudi Pro League. He leaves Greek champions PAOK after one season and 10 games.

