Herve Renard Walks Away From Super Eagles Offer, NFF Eyes Belgian Coach: Report
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain without a head coach as they approach the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers
- The Nigeria Football Federation hierarchy is yet to finalise a contract with any of the candidates shortlisted for the role
- Recent reports suggest that the leading contender for the position, Herve Renard, might be considering withdrawing from the offer extended to him
The Super Eagles' coaching situation continues to evolve with new developments over time.
Just as fans and stakeholders began to hope that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was nearing the end of their extended search for a manager, a fresh twist has emerged.
According to an earlier report by Score Nigeria, the NFF had initially reached a verbal agreement to appoint French coach, Herve Renard, as the new manager.
However, recent speculation suggests that an official agreement may still be elusive, with the 55-year-old possibly contemplating withdrawing from the offer.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Renard to walk away from Super Eagles offer?
According to a recent report from OwnGoalNigeria, the former Saudi Arabia coach appears far from impressed with the remuneration package offered by the NFF.
The report details that Coach Renard, and his representatives are holding out for a salary package estimated to be around $1.5 million annually, which roughly translates to $180,000 per month.
However, it seems the football federation is unwilling to meet the two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner's demands, prompting him to consider walking away from the NFF's proposal.
It should be noted that the NFF has been holding out for a salary in the region of $1mil annually for any manager appointed as coach of the team.
This contractual snag between both parties has sparked discussions about reconsidering the appointment of Belgian tactician, Tom Saintfiet.
NFF agrees pay cut for Renard
Legit.ng had earlier detailed in another report that the NFF has agreed to a pay-cut deal with coach Renard. The French tactician only recently left his role with the French Women’s national team.
Coach Renard achieved considerable success during his managerial stints across the African continent. The former Morocco manager claimed victory at the AFCON twice, with the Zambian national team in 2012 and with Ivory Coast in 2015.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.