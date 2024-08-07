The Super Eagles of Nigeria remain without a head coach as they approach the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The Nigeria Football Federation hierarchy is yet to finalise a contract with any of the candidates shortlisted for the role

Recent reports suggest that the leading contender for the position, Herve Renard, might be considering withdrawing from the offer extended to him

The Super Eagles' coaching situation continues to evolve with new developments over time.

Just as fans and stakeholders began to hope that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) was nearing the end of their extended search for a manager, a fresh twist has emerged.

Herve Renard gestures during the Women's group A match between France and Canada during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard on July 28, 2024. Image: Tullio M. Puglia.

Source: Getty Images

According to an earlier report by Score Nigeria, the NFF had initially reached a verbal agreement to appoint French coach, Herve Renard, as the new manager.

However, recent speculation suggests that an official agreement may still be elusive, with the 55-year-old possibly contemplating withdrawing from the offer.

Renard to walk away from Super Eagles offer?

According to a recent report from OwnGoalNigeria, the former Saudi Arabia coach appears far from impressed with the remuneration package offered by the NFF.

The report details that Coach Renard, and his representatives are holding out for a salary package estimated to be around $1.5 million annually, which roughly translates to $180,000 per month.

However, it seems the football federation is unwilling to meet the two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner's demands, prompting him to consider walking away from the NFF's proposal.

It should be noted that the NFF has been holding out for a salary in the region of $1mil annually for any manager appointed as coach of the team.

This contractual snag between both parties has sparked discussions about reconsidering the appointment of Belgian tactician, Tom Saintfiet.

NFF agrees pay cut for Renard

Legit.ng had earlier detailed in another report that the NFF has agreed to a pay-cut deal with coach Renard. The French tactician only recently left his role with the French Women’s national team.

Coach Renard achieved considerable success during his managerial stints across the African continent. The former Morocco manager claimed victory at the AFCON twice, with the Zambian national team in 2012 and with Ivory Coast in 2015.

