Emile Smith Rowe recently completed a summer transfer from Arsenal to West London outfit, Fulham

The Arsenal Academy graduate was previously a teammate of current Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi

Iwobi and his Nigerian teammate, Calvin Bassey, recently ‘hijacked’ Smith Rowe’s welcome interview

Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey managed to steal the spotlight during Emile Smith Rowe's welcome interview with his new club, Fulham.

The 24-year-old, who recently completed a transfer from Arsenal estimated at around £24 million, has been in the limelight following his move.

Smith Rowe joined his new teammates on their pre-season tour in Portugal and featured in a friendly match against Sevilla.

Emile Smith Rowe during the pre-season friendly match between Sevilla and Fulham FC at Estadio Algarve on August 5, 2024 in Faro. Image: Carlos Rodrigues.

According to data courtesy of FotMob, the English midfielder capped his highly anticipated transfer with a goal, despite Fulham's defeat in the game.

In his first encounter with the press as a Fulham player, Smith Rowe was asked about his feelings toward the club and how his transition has been. However, just as he was about to answer, Nigerian duo Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey interrupted the interview.

The pair, clearly pleased to see Smith Rowe, welcomed him warmly. They took things up a notch by playfully 'hijacking' the interview from the reporter. Iwobi, taking over the recording device, began asking Smith Rowe some interesting questions of his own.

This light-hearted and unexpected moment has sparked a flurry of reactions on social media, with many fans expressing their enjoyment of the amusing incident.

Fans’ reaction to Iwobi and Bassey's interview

@hashtagmarisa, clearly enjoying the moment, commented:

“Love to see Alex there with him; making him feel welcome.”

@Beech_Fit added:

“Fulham = Family as always!!!”

@OlaAhmedDayo shared:

“Love these lads 😂❤️.”

@AlexLillyart posted:

“They both already know he’s going to be special. The connection is real. Wishing good things for their club this year. Star boy has found his star place ❤️”

Smith Rowe is anticipated to play a key role for Marco Silva as the team aims for a top-half finish in the English Premier League standings.

