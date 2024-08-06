NFF May Appoint Interim Coach for Super Eagles Ahead of AFCON Qualifiers: Report
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria are still without a permanent coach following the departure of Finidi George
- Several elite foreign tacticians, including Herve Renard, have been linked to the coaching vacancy in the team
- A report detailing that the Nigeria Football Federation are considering appointing an interim manager has surfaced
The Super Eagles of Nigeria's coaching situation continues to take multi-dimensional twists.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is in a race against time to appoint a high-profile manager for the team, amid the looming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualification series.
Several foreign tacticians have been mentioned as potential replacements for Finidi George, who recently departed. Media outlet, Score Nigeria, reports that a French manager and the football federation have agreed to a pay-cut deal for him to take over the role.
However, amid these swirling discussions surrounding Nigerian football, a recent report suggests that the NFF might consider appointing an interim coach for the Super Eagles.
NFF to consider interim coach for Super Eagles?
According to a recent report from OwnGoalNigeria, the federation’s hierarchy is considering appointing an interim manager to lead the Super Eagles.
The report detailed that members of the federation’s technical committee are divided on selecting a foreign tactician. As a result, appointing an interim manager seems to be the compromise they have reached.
The Super Eagles will begin their 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification campaign with a match against the Republic of Benin, followed by a trip to Luanda for a second-round fixture against Rwanda.
On the other hand, the Nigerian team, which currently has its 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification campaign hanging in the balance, faces a series of must-win fixtures, starting with a home clash against Rwanda’s Amavubi.
NFF agrees pay cut for Renard
Legit.ng in another report detailed that the NFF has agreed to a pay-cut deal with Renard. The French tactician only recently left his role with the French Women’s national team.
Coach Renard achieved considerable success during his managerial stints across the African continent.
The former Morocco manager claimed victory at the AFCON twice, with the Zambian national team in 2012 and with Ivory Coast in 2015.
Source: Legit.ng
