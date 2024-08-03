Victor Osimhen's days of kicking a football for Napoli are over after he was dropped for another friendly

The Nigerian forward was left out of the matchday squad for the fifth game to sort out his future

Antonio Conte continues to make it clear that he only wants Romelu Lukaku as Osimhen's replacement

Victor Osimhen has been left out of Napoli squad for their fifth pre-season friendly and he continues to work to sort out his future at the club before the new season starts.

Osimhen was widely expected to leave Napoli in the summer of 2023 but he extended his contract until June 2026, inserting a new release clause that will allow him leave in 2024.

Victor Osimhen gestures at Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by SSC Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

The £113m release clause is making a move away difficult, as interested clubs do not want to pay such a figure, coupled with his wage demands. Still Napoli are holding out for the fee.

Aurelio De Laurentiis will reportedly be willing to listen to offers around £85 million, but so far no club has matched that fee including Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen dropped for Napoli friendly

As reported by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Super Eagles forward is not in the matchday squad for Napoli's fifth pre-season friendly against Spanish club Girona.

He was left out as he continues to explore options regarding his future, while Antonio Conte insists on his former striker Romelu Lukaku as his replacement.

PSG, who have a personal term agreement with the former Lille striker have held back from negotiations with Napoli, as the club have refused to accept their offer which includes Kang-In Lee.

Chelsea reportedly approached Napoli with a swap deal that will involve a permanent move for Lukaku and a loan with option to buy for Osimhen, but the player's side do not want unless it is a mandatory clause.

According to Radio Radio, Arsenal have reignited their interest in the African Footballer of the Year, having walked away earlier due to the cost of the transfer.

Osimhen-Lukaku swap details

Legit.ng analysed details of Osimhen-Lukaku swap deal after it emerged that Chelsea have offered a loan with an option to buy the Nigerian, while the Belgian goes the other way on a permanent deal.

The news was immediately debunked by the Napoli striker's agent. It was later confirmed that any move without a mandatory clause is not suitable for both Osimhen and Napoli.

Source: Legit.ng