Chelsea and Napoli are in talks over a swap deal for Victor Osimhen and Romelu Lukaku

The deal will reportedly involve a permanent transfer for Lukaku and a loan move for Osimhen

His agent Robert Calenda has denied the loan with the option to buy reports, branding it as fake news

Victor Osimhen’s agent denied reports that his client could join Chelsea in a loan move as part of a swap deal, which would see Romelu Lukaku join Napoli.

The Nigerian forward’s priority remains to leave Napoli this summer despite his £113 million release clause scaring off potential suitors, including Paris Saint-Germain.

Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

According to The Athletic, Chelsea and Napoli have entered into discussions for a swap deal, but it will be a loan move with the option to buy him due to the cost of the transfer.

The Blues value their Belgian assets at £38m and new manager Antonio Conte is keen to reunite with his former striker, whom the Premier League club also want to get rid of.

Osimhen’s agent denies loan move

Osimhen’s agent, Robert Calenda, has denied the reports that his client will be loaned, asking for more respect for the player who led Napoli to the title last year.

“I read about ‘fantasy exchanges’ with Victor… as if he was a package to be delivered quickly. This package is the top scorer of the third Scudetto in the history of Napoli,” he said via Fabrizio Romano.

“Respect and stop fake news!”

The former Lille star’s future remains unsettled with confirmation that he will leave Naples this summer, but his release clause and wage demands have made a deal difficult.

Arsenal were one of the clubs interested early in the summer, but to avoid breaching the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules, they withdrew from the race.

Why PSG cooled interest in Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen’s move to PSG stalled despite having an agreement on personal terms for a contract worth €14 million per season over five years.

Head coach Luis Enrique is said not to be too keen on signing the Nigerian over his suitability to his style of play, hence the hesitation by the club to proceed.

