The Nigerian Football Federation are reportedly in talks to convince Nigeria-eligible star Tosin Adarabioyo to switch his international allegiance from England.
The spotlight is on Adarabioyo more after joining Chelsea as a free agent over the summer, taking a walk across the street after running down his Fulham contract.
He was born in England to Nigerian parents and played at four youth levels, but nine years since his last appearance for the U19, he is yet to make his senior team debut.
NFF in talks to convince Adarabioyo
According to London World, top officials of the country's football federation have contacted the 26-year-old to convince him to switch his international allegiance.
He had previously turned down two approaches, including from Jose Peseiro in 2023 ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, where Nigeria reached the final and lost to Ivory Coast.
NFF are motivated by Ademola Lookman, who previously rejected approaches before switching in 2021 to push for a similar outcome from the Chelsea defender.
As noted by Brila Sports, former Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen was his guest at Craven Cottage in December 2022, one of the efforts made by the country to convince him.
He is not the only Nigeria-eligible player at Chelsea, others include Noni Madueke, Carney Chukwuemeka, Lesley Ugochukwu and young forward Tyrique George.
The team is currently without a coach following the resignation of indigenous coach Finidi George, who quit his role as permanent boss after two games in June.
Nigeria has successfully convinced some dual nationality players, including William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Maduka Okoye, and Lookman.
Maduka Okoye grateful to Gernot Rohr
Legit.ng reported that Maduka Okoye praised Gernot Rohr after admitting that the former manager helped him to fulfil his dream of representing the Super Eagles.
Okoye made his debut in a friendly match against Brazil in 2019, replacing the injured Francis Uzoho. He was the first-choice goalkeeper for Nigeria at AFCON 2021.
