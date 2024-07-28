Andre Onana's hilarious tactics to distract Gabriel Magalhaes during a penalty shoot-out hilariously failed

Onana was in goal as Erik ten Hag's side lost to Arsenal in a friendly game but won the penalty shoot-outs

It was their first game of their USA tour, with only two weeks to their clash against Manchester City in the Community Shield

Manchester United lost to Arsenal in a pre-season friendly game staged at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring for the Red Devils, but Arsenal fought their way back with goals from Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli.

Eddie Nketiah vies for the ball during Arsenal's game against Manchester United on July 27, 2024. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Source: Getty Images

The game had pre-arranged penalty shoot-outs irrespective of the results. Erik ten Hag's side won this round, with Jadon Sancho scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Much attention was placed on goalkeeper Andre Onana, who came up with rather bizarre tactics in a bid to distract the penalty takers.

His antics worked against Kai Havertz, as he saved the German effort. However, he failed to repeat the trick when Gabriel Magalhaes surged forward.

Andre Onana told to shut up

The Cameroonian shot-stopper told the Brazilian where he wanted him to place his effort. Magalhaes went ahead and did just that, but Onana dived in the opposite direction. The Arsenal centre-back was then spotted asking Onana to shut up.

Fans online quickly jumped on the incident

@Movielohd said,

"He sent brother back to Cameroon,"

@AFC_Jerry said,

"How will I tell my kids Onana showed Gabriel where to shoot and still went the wrong way?"

While Eduardo Hagn said,

"Onana is a clown. Gabriel smashes it top bins right where he told him to shoot."

Manchester United will next play Real Betis before facing their eternal rivals Liverpool in Columbia to wrap up their USA tour.

Greenwood scores first Marseille goal

Legit.ng has also reported that Mason Greenwood scored his first goal for Marseille.

Greenwood joined the French club on a five-year contract from Manchester United after spending last season on loan at Getafe.

The striker was on target against French second-division side Pau FC.

Source: Legit.ng