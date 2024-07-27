Mikel Obi has sent a crucial message to Enzo Fernandez, who will play in the Premier League next season

Fernandez was caught in a racism scandal while celebrating the 2024 Copa America title with Argentina

Several players of African descent in the Chelsea squad were upset, with some going so far as to unfollow the Argentine's social media accounts

Chelsea legend John Mikel Obi has sent a vital message to impressive Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez ahead of the coming season.

Fernandez was enmeshed in a racist controversy following a video he posted on Instagram from the team bus after winning the Copa America with Argentina.

The 23-year-old, along with some of his teammates, sang what was described as a derogatory song that mocked the heritage of the French team.

Mikel Obi has cautioned Enzo Fernandez amid the racism controversy. Photo Credit: Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

Players of African descent were called out in the chants, which sparked anger among some Chelsea players who decided to unfollow Argentina's social media handles.

Soccernet reports that Fernandez has since publicly apologised, saying it does not “reflect my beliefs or my character.”

Premier League club Chelsea announced the player's signing in a deal worth £106.8 million after a final agreement with Benfica was sealed.

Mikel disclosed that although the euphoria of the victory might have taken over that moment, he insisted that Enzo was wrong.

The former Nigerian international said on Obi One Podcast:

“It’s a type of behaviour I won’t condone. These players have different stories; you can’t make fun of them until you understand that.

"None of them chose to be in this situation, and I get that you want to make fun of them, but it is not right.

“The only way he can settle this is by ensuring the team starts winning. If you start winning, it changes everything because of the celebration and the hugs."

