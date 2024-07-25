Paris 2024: Asisat Oshoala Sets Medal Target for Super Falcons Ahead of Brazil Clash
- The Super Falcons of Nigeria will open their Paris 2024 Olympics football campaign later today
- The eleven-time African Women's champions will battle Brazil in their opening Group C match
- Striker Asisat Oshoala is optimistic about the team’s chances despite being in the group of death
Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala is optimistic about the team's chances at the Paris 2024 Olympics women's football event despite being drawn into the group of death.
Nigeria were drawn in Group C alongside world champions Spain, South American powerhouse Brazil, and Asian giants Japan in their first Olympics appearance since 2008.
According to the Daily Post, the last time the Falcons featured at the summer games, they also played Brazil in the group stage of the Beijing 2008 Olympics.
Oshoala sets medal target for Falcons
Bay FC striker Oshoala, speaking ahead of their encounter against the Canarinhas at the Bordeaux, claims she is confident in her team despite the enormous task ahead.
“I have a lot of confidence in this team. We have many young players, and we can make things difficult for our opponents. We don’t just think about getting out of the group; I think we can actually walk away with a medal,” she told FIFA.com.
The Falcons' best finish at the Olympics came at the Athens 2004 event, where they reached the quarter-final before Germany eliminated them after a 2-1 loss.
Adrian Luiz wary of Super Falcons
Legit.ng reported that Brazil striker Adriana Leal da Silva told her teammates to be wary of the Super Falcons before their opening Olympics match.
The Orlando Pride striker noted that the first game is crucial and will determine how far they go, adding that no team is easy as the Falcons are a big national team.
Super Falcons stars trapped in elevator
Legit.ng also reported that the Super Falcons got involved in an ugly scene after some players were trapped in an elevator at the team's hotel in Bordeaux, France.
They made a video and shared it on social media, which drew reactions from Nigerians. The ladies made fun of each other throughout and helped each other get through it.
