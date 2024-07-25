The Super Falcons of Nigeria will open their Paris 2024 Olympics football campaign later today

The eleven-time African Women's champions will battle Brazil in their opening Group C match

Striker Asisat Oshoala is optimistic about the team’s chances despite being in the group of death

Super Falcons forward Asisat Oshoala is optimistic about the team's chances at the Paris 2024 Olympics women's football event despite being drawn into the group of death.

Nigeria were drawn in Group C alongside world champions Spain, South American powerhouse Brazil, and Asian giants Japan in their first Olympics appearance since 2008.

Asisat Oshoala training with the Super Falcons ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics opener against Brazil. Photo from @NGSuper_Falcons.

According to the Daily Post, the last time the Falcons featured at the summer games, they also played Brazil in the group stage of the Beijing 2008 Olympics.

Oshoala sets medal target for Falcons

Bay FC striker Oshoala, speaking ahead of their encounter against the Canarinhas at the Bordeaux, claims she is confident in her team despite the enormous task ahead.

“I have a lot of confidence in this team. We have many young players, and we can make things difficult for our opponents. We don’t just think about getting out of the group; I think we can actually walk away with a medal,” she told FIFA.com.

The Falcons' best finish at the Olympics came at the Athens 2004 event, where they reached the quarter-final before Germany eliminated them after a 2-1 loss.

