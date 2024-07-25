Chelsea vs Wrexham: Levi Colwill Fights Opponent in Maresca’s First Game
- Levi Colwill almost came to blows with an opponent during Chelsea's first game of pre-season on July 25
- The Blues are in the United States of America for their first preseason tour under new manager Enzo Maresca
- A late Lesley Ugochukwu goal helped the Blues salvage a draw after a surprisingly impressive performance from Wrexham
Chelsea's first preseason game under new head coach Enzo Maresca threatened to descend into chaos after barely two minutes of action.
The Blues opened their USA tour with a match against League One side Wrexham at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara.
Maresca took charge of the side on July 1 following the departure of Mauricio Pochettino after just one season. The former Leicester City boss started with a strong line-up, handing debuts to two new signings: Tosin Adarabioyo and Marc Guiu. Academy prospect Tyrique George also started the match.
Levi Colwill almost fights opponent
Levi Colwill was almost caught in possession by James McClean with the Wrexham captain nudging the England international slightly.
The former Brighton and Hove Albion defender didn't take the action too kindly. A fierce shirt-tugging and pulling ensued as the referee and their teammates struggled to separate them.
Chelsea vs Wrexham match report
The two escaped without a booking with the game proceeding smoothly shortly after. Christopher Nkunku broke the deadlock in the 35th minute after a loose ball fell to him kindly inside the area.
The Red Dragons clawed their way back into the game after Chelsea had swapped the whole squad at the start of the second half. Luke Bolton and Jack Marriot scored a goal apiece to give Wrexham an unlikely lead. Lesley Ugochukwu passed the ball into the net in the 82nd minute to save Chelsea's blushes.
The West Londoners will face Celtic on Sunday before taking on Club America next week. They will then wrap up their USA tour with back-to-back games against the immediate Champions League holders, Real Madrid and Manchester City.
Maresca discloses Nkunku's plans
Legit.ng has also reported that Maresca unveiled his plans for Nkunku ahead of his first bow as Chelsea boss.
The Italian has been tasked to make the most out of the expensively assembled Chelsea squad.
One of his key areas of concern will be integrating Nkunku into the side after the Frenchman missed a large chunk of last season with injury.
