A Nigerian groom is trending after he was forced to denounce his love for Manchester United

This happened during his traditional wedding, and the video is going viral on Nigerian X space

Manchester United has arguably the largest fanbase of any Premier League club in the country

Manchester United have lost a fan in Nigeria after a groom was forced to denounce the club before he was allowed to take his wife during their traditional engagement.

United arguably has the largest fan base in Nigeria where most football fans support Premier League clubs and selected clubs in other leagues, including Barcelona, Real Madrid and AC Milan.

Odion Ighalo is the first and only Nigerian to have played for Manchester United. Photo Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

The support for the club was heightened when Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo spent time on loan at the club between 2020 and 2021 from Chinese club Shanghai Shenhua.

Nigerian groom denounces Manchester United

As seen in a viral video on X, recirculated by Pulse Nigeria, a groom was forced by his bride's family to denounce the club he supports before he was allowed to take his wife.

A man, whom many users believe is the bride’s brother, was asked to make a demand from the groom and his request was unexpectedly connected to football.

The goon was hesitant, staring into his friends’ eyes, and they told him he had no choice but to denounce the club, the love for his wife over love for the football club.

Some fans in the comments section found it hilarious, while others claimed they would never do it if asked.

@Eddfresh911 replied:

“You will take your daughter home, deny Man U ke, club that use to give me job even before I met your daughter.”

@MarkLander9993 replied:

“The Joy man united dey give me when they score 90 min winner the daughter no fit”

@olopzeze wrote:

“The father na Chelsea fan, nothing you fit tell me.”

Kobbie Mainoo unveils new hairstyle

LEGIT.ng reported on Kobbie Mainoo unveiling a new hairstyle ahead of the new season after enjoying a breakout year with Manchester United and England.

The English youngster of Ghanaian descent helped the Red Devils win the FA Cup last season and was selected by Gareth Southgate for the England squad for Euro 2024.

