Lionel Messi was spotted consoling Colombia players at the end of the Copa America final on July 14

Argentina retained the trophy thanks to a slim 1-0 win without Messi necessarily playing a huge part in the final

The Inter Miami forward injured himself in the 66th minute with his ankle later requiring a protective boot

A new video has now surfaced online of Lionel Messi consoling Colombia players after the Copa America final on July 14.

Argentina beat Colombia by a solitary goal in a closely contested game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Lautaro Martinez came off the bench to score in extra time.

Lautaro Martinez celebrates with Lionel Messi after scoring in the Copa America final against Colombia on July 14. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

It was a bittersweet experience for Messi, who failed to finish the game after hurting his ankle in the second half. The Albiceleste skipper attempted to close down Luis Diaz but took a tumble, leaving him in absolute pain.

Why Messi cried during Copa America final

A teary Messi was forced to leave the pitch with images showing how swollen his ankle was.

The record Ballon d'Or winner had to watch agonizingly on the bench as his teammates attempted to successfully defend a title they won in 2021.

His teammates finally saw the win over the line, turning the despondent Messi into a joyful one after the final whistle had gone.

Messi beautifully consoles Colombia players

A new video has shown how the former Barcelona captain oozed class despite the euphoria of having won another title with his nation.

Messi was spotted consoling a couple of Colombia players starting with Juan Fernando Quintero. He then hugged Santiago Arias and veteran goalkeeper David Ospina.

@PSG_Chief said,

"That’s why he is the greatest of all time. He always respects his opponents"

Messi invited Di Maria and Otamendi to lift trophy

Later during the coronation ceremony, Angel Di Maria and Nicolas Otamendi to lift the trophy with him.

As Legit.ng reported, a limping Messi invited the other two veterans of this squad who had just played their last game for the senior national team.

Di Maria had announced his plans to retire after the Copa America, while Otamendi will leave after playing for Argentina at the Olympics.

