Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Uncontrollable Tears After Copa America Final Injury
Lionel Messi suffered a heartbreaking injury after a niggling ankle issue forced him off the Copa America final
The Argentina skipper was overwhelmed with emotion as he left the pitch
Lionel Messi's journey in the Copa America final ended in heartbreaking fashion after he was substituted off against Colombia on July 14.
Messi left the pitch in tears after an ankle injury he sustained in the first half proved unbearable after another tumble.
Immense crowd trouble hogged the final, forcing the game to be considerably delayed after chaos broke out outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The Argentina skipper appeared to twist his ankle but got back after treatment on the sidelines. In the 66th minute, Messi attempted to chase down Luis Diaz but slipped and twisted the same ankle, ending his participation in the game prematurely.
It was a sad sight; the 37-year-old was overwhelmed by emotions on the bench as the crowd chanted consoling messages.
More to follow.
Source: Legit.ng
Martin Moses Martin Moses is a journalist from the Multimedia University of Kenya (2021). He has practised sports journalism for over five years. He launched his career in media at MMU radio (February 2018-June 2021). Martin also interviewed distinguished sports personalities while at Sports 360 (2020-2022) before joining Sports Brief in April 2022. You can reach out at martin.moses@sportsbrief.com