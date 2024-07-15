Lionel Messi suffered a heartbreaking injury after a niggling ankle issue forced him off the Copa America final

The Argentina skipper was overwhelmed with emotion as he left the pitch

Lionel Messi's journey in the Copa America final ended in heartbreaking fashion after he was substituted off against Colombia on July 14.

Messi left the pitch in tears after an ankle injury he sustained in the first half proved unbearable after another tumble.

Immense crowd trouble hogged the final, forcing the game to be considerably delayed after chaos broke out outside the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

The Argentina skipper appeared to twist his ankle but got back after treatment on the sidelines. In the 66th minute, Messi attempted to chase down Luis Diaz but slipped and twisted the same ankle, ending his participation in the game prematurely.

It was a sad sight; the 37-year-old was overwhelmed by emotions on the bench as the crowd chanted consoling messages.

Source: Legit.ng