Mason Greenwood is potentially set to earn Getafe more money in future despite his loan deal ending

The Spanish club had agreed with Manchester United that it would take 20% of the profit accrued from the sale of the striker

However, as it turns out, the deal wasn't a one-off, and the forward could still make the Azulones more money in future

Getafe are poised to continue profiting from Mason Greenwood despite opting not to buy the forward from Manchester United.

Greenwood completed a season-long loan at the Spanish club last season following his return to football after a highly publicised case.

Mason Greenwood during his presentation as a Marseille player on July 18, 2024. Photo by Clement Mahoudeau.

Source: Getty Images

The English forward had been suspended by the Red Devils after he was arrested on grounds of sexual assault, among other charges. His case was dropped in February 2023.

Afterwards, the Premier League giants faced obstacles in reintegrating him back into the squad and, therefore, opted to send him out on loan. Getafe added a clause that would see them get 20% of all future profit the striker would bring to Manchester United.

The Carrington-based club sold him to Marseille this summer in a deal understood to be around £26.7million.

How Getafe will profit from Greenwood

However, as the Athletic reports, the 20% clause included all future profit the 22-year-old would bring to Manchester United.

United themselves included a sell-on clause that would require Marseille to give them 30% from any future possible sales of the striker. As part of the deal struck last year, United will remit 20% of this profit to Getafe.

Greenwood joined the French giants on a five-year deal. Following Jean-Louis Gasset's retirement, the club hired former Brighton coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Man United include surprise clause to Greenwood's deal

This follows after Legit.ng reported that Manchester United had added a surprising clause to Greenwood's sale to Marseille.

The reigning FA Cup champions are understood to have inserted a buy-back clause in the deal.

The move is surprising given that the chances of Greenwood returning to the club are low following the shroud of controversy he left under.

