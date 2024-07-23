Chelsea have released a list of 28 players travelling to the United States for their pre-season tour

Players who featured in the latter stages of Euro 2024 and Copa America will join the team later

Enzo Maresca included five Nigeria-eligible players, including new signing Tosin Adarabioyo

Chelsea have named their 28-man squad for their pre-season tour of the United States, which includes five players who are eligible to play for the Super Eagles.

New head coach Enzo Maresca worked with the players for two weeks at the club's training complex at Cobham before they flew to the United States yesterday.

Captain Reece James leads Chelsea's squad to their USA pre-season tour. Photo by Darren Walsh.

Source: Getty Images

As noted by Goal, Maresca selected only 28 players because he wanted a small group. Euro and Copa America stars who played at the latter stages will join later.

One of the high-profile omissions was academy graduate Trevoh Chalobah who was left behind to spend his time finding a new club, with the west London club ready to cash in on him.

Chelsea name 5 Nigerian players in pre-season squad

As seen in the official list, the team has four goalkeepers, 10 defenders, five midfielders, and nine forwards, excluding the international tournament stars who will join later.

Nigerian eligible stars Carney Chukwuemeka, Noni Madueke, Tosin Adarabioyo, Lesley Ugochukwu, and young forward Tyrique George made the cut.

The Italian manager picked George because he wanted to take a closer look at him before deciding his future. Chukwuemeka and Ugochukwu are likely to go on loan after the tour.

The former Rennes midfielder left the France Olympics squad after head coach Thierry Henry dropped him to the alternative squad.

Chelsea will play Wrexham, Celtic, Club America, Manchester City and Real Madrid in the US before returning to London, where they will play Inter Milan in the final game before the season.

Maresca angers Chelsea fans

LEGIT.ng reported that Enzo Maresca angered Chelsea fans after leaving out some key players from the squad list for their pre-season tour of the United States.

The most notable omission was academy graduate Chalobah, who is set to leave the club. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic and new signing Omari Kellyman were also left out due to injury.

