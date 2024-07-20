Victor Osimhen could be playing in the Ligue 1 next season as he reportedly agreed personal terms with Paris Saint-Germain

The Nigerian international is poised to leave Italian club Napoli this summer amid interest from several European clubs

Emmanuel Amuneke, who tutored the striker, has offered advice to the player as he pursues his professional football career elsewhere

Super Eagles legend Emmanuel Amuneke has offered advice to Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, who is heavily linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Parisians are closing in on the Napoli forward after he agreed to personal terms to move to France during the summer transfer window.

If the deal is completed before the start of the 2023/2024 season, Osimhen will reportedly earn a €4million wage increase at PSG.

Punch reports via Tuttosport that the 25-year-old is set to land a five-year deal worth €14 million per season.

This will be a significant pay rise from the €10 million annual salary he currently enjoys at Italian club Napoli.

However, Amuneke, who coached the former Nigerian youth international, has endorsed the striker's impending transfer to PSG.

With the deal believed to be in the concluding stages, Amuneke said via Score Nigeria:

“PSG are big team who play in the UEFA Champions League, it will be a welcome development (if he moved there).

“To grow is a welcome development after he has done a lot for Napoli.

“He’s our star, he has to be playing and he knows what he wants.”

The size of the transfer fee and whether other players will be involved are the major drivers of this transfer.

However, two clubs in the Saudi Pro League are said to be ready to trigger the release clause of the Napoli forward.

Osimhen trains separately

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Osimhen was spotted having his training session separately for the second day in a row due to muscle fatigue.

He joined the squad for pre-season activities last week, despite rumours linking him with Premier League clubs.

Multiple reports have it that the €130million etched in his existing contract seems to be scaring suitors away.

